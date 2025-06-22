Panthers should join Steelers, Chargers and Giants in pursuit of breakout Dolphins TE
If the Carolina Panthers want an upgrade in their tight ends room, they should be giving the Miami Dolphins a call about Jonnu Smith.
Smith has been the center of trade rumors this offseason after it was revealed he was looking for a new contract from Miami. It remains to be seen if the Dolphins will actually trade him, but considering the circumstances, it's possible.
In fact, it's so possible that CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan penned an article laying out possible landing spots for Smith, and included the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers.
The Panthers were not included in the list, but that doesn't mean they couldn't use Smith's services. Carolina's tight ends room is shaky, to say the least.
Tommy Tremble recently had back surgery that puts his status for Week 1 in doubt, Ja'Tavion Sanders is a total wild card, and Mitchell Evans is an unproven rookie.
Acquiring Smith would give the Panthers the proven tight end the team needs, and he'd be a valuable weapon for quarterback Bryce Young, which he needs more of.
Smith is coming off a career year, hence his desire for a new deal. The former third-round pick posted career-highs in receptions (88) and receiving yards (884), and his eight receiving scores tied a career-high. Smith also earned his first Pro Bowl nod.
Seeing as how Smith is entering a contract year and will likely need an extension, he shouldn't cost much. We figure a Day 3 selection should be enough to get it done.
Adding Smith to a pass-catchers group that already includes Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan and Adam Thielen would put Young in a better position to succeed, as the group would easily be the best Young has ever had.
For that reason alone, it makes all the sense in the world for Carolina to consider bringing Smith in.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young lands in inaccurate, disrespectful tier in QB rankings
Carolina veteran safety responds to overblown criticism of his game
Panthers rookie sets sights high on who he wants to sack the most
Former Cowboys RB could be intriguing emergency QB for Panthers