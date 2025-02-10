Panthers should lure Eagles' Super Bowl LIX champion back to NFC South
For the most part, the Philadelphia Eagles made it look easy on Super Sunday against the reigning NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs. Nick Sirianni’s team owned a 24-0 lead at intermission, and had outgained Andy Reid’s team outgained Andy Reid’s reeling club, 179-23, in total yardage.
Vice Fangio’s defensive unit toyed with Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Philadelphia’s overwhelming 40-22 triumph. He was sacked six times, and committed all three of his team’s turnovers. One of his two interceptions in the second quarter was returned 38 yards for a touchdown by Eagles’ rookie Cooper DeJean.
Mahomes' other pick came with less than two minutes remaining in the first half by linebacker Zack Baun. Now the fifth-year defender may have his pick of what team he could join this offseason. A third-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2020, the former University of Wisconsin product spent four seasons in the Big Easy. He made a total of 14 starts with the club. He finished with 66 defensive stops, a pair of sacks, one interception, and 22 special teams tackles in 62 outings with the club.
Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman grabbed Baun this offseason to the tune of one year and $3.5 million (via Spotrac). He proved to be an instant hit in Vic Fangio’s defense. He played and started in 16 games, and led Philadelphia with 150 defensive tackles. There were 3.5 sacks, a pair of takeaways, five forced fumbles, and four passes defensed. Baun was named to the Pro Bowl, and earned All-Pro honors as well. He was also Pro Football Focus’ top-ranked linebacker in 2024.
He was a standout during the Birds’ four-game postseason run. He led all NFL defenders in the playoffs with 32 tackles (and 1 on special teams). He knocked down three passes, totaled two interceptions, and a pair of fumble recoveries. On Super Sunday, Baun led Philadelphia with seven tackles, and also had that aforementioned pick of Mahomes.
Now Buan can hit the free-agent market again, this time with quite the resume. The Carolina Panthers, who allowed the most total yards and most rushing yards in the league in 2024, as well as a single-season NFL record 534 points, are certainly in the market for help all over their defensive unit. Will they have the cap room to make the breakout defender a worthwhile offer come mid-March?
