Report: Panthers to Sign RB Rashaad Penny
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales wasn't kidding when he said he was going to be stubborn about running the football. Monday afternoon, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Carolina plans to sign veteran free agent running back Rashaad Penny.
Penny has dealt with numerous injuries over his career such as a torn ACL, broken fibula, calf strain, hamstring, and sprained ankle, but when healthy, he's proven to be a productive back. He appeared in three games this past season with the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 33 yards on 11 carries. Penny spent the first five years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks where he rushed for 1,918 yards and 13 touchdowns on 337 carries.
Penny is widely known a physical, in between the tackles type of back who can do all the "dirty work" in short-yardage and goal line situations. Speculation has already begun as to what this signing means for the futures of Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders, particularly the latter.
