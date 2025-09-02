All Panthers

PFF reveals Panthers QB Bryce Young's most glaring weakness

The scrutiny regarding the quarterback position in the NFL is relentless. An evaluation of Panthers’ QB Bryce Young shows a flaw that can’t be disguised.

Russell Baxter

Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks off the field after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images
He was the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and two years later, the first overall pickin in the 2023 NFL draft. Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young has just skimmed the surface in terms of his NFL career. He’s played in a total of 30 games, throwing 26 touchdown passes while running for six scores. He’s also turned over the ball 27 times in those 30 outings.

After a rough start to his NFL career, Young has begun to look like a reliable quarterback. In his last 10 outings, he’s thrown for a combined 2,104 yards and 15 TDs, and also run for 223 yards and five touchdowns. He’s cut back on the miscues. After turning over the ball a combined 19 times in his first 20 contests, Young has thrown “only” six picks and lost two fumbles in his last 10 games.

What is Panthers’ QB Bryce Young’s biggest weakness?

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) tries to avoid the grip of Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

John Kosko of Pro Football Focus looked at every starting quarterback in the NFL and what would be each signed-caller’s biggest weakness. When it came to Young, Kosko pointed to disguised coverage.

“Forty-one NFL quarterbacks faced at least 100 drop backs where the defense disguised their coverage in 2024, and Young ranked 41st in PFF overall grade on such plays (53.4).”

“A disguised coverage,” explained Kosko, “is defined as the safeties showing a one-high coverage look pre-snap and rotating to a two-high coverage shell post-snap, or showing a two-high coverage pre-snap and rotating to a one-high coverage post-snap. On the other hand, Young owned a seventh-ranked 83.7 PFF overall grade with no coverage disguises. It’s clear to see where the former No. 1 overall pick struggles in the NFL.”

Perhaps this is the area Young improves in as the 2025 NFL season unfolds. Head coach Dave Canales did a good job bringing him along this past season, but more progress is expected from the emerging performer.

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.