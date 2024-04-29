Projecting the Panthers Offensive Depth Chart Following the Draft
The Panthers emphasized surrounding Bryce Young with some help heading into the draft and accomplished that by selecting WR Xavier Legette, RB Jonathon Brooks, and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders. How do they fit into the depth chart? Glad you asked.
Here's a position-by-position projection of what the Panthers' offense could look like in 2024.
QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
Not much to see here. The Panthers did add Louisville QB Jack Plummer as an undrafted free agent, but we're leaving him off the list. One, because the deal is not official and two, it's unlikely he makes the roster.
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear
I did expect the Panthers to take a running back in the draft, but I never envisioned it to happen in the second round. Brooks is a solid prospect who has the potential to take over as the starter at some point as a rookie. He is, however, coming off an ACL tear, so the Panthers need to be careful with his return to play and shoulder the load onto Hubbard/Sanders early on. That is, of course, assuming Sanders is still on the roster when the season rolls around.
WR (X): Diontae Johnson, Terrace Marshall Jr.
WR (SL): Adam Thielen, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore
WR (Z): Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo
Legette will give the Panthers a three-level playmaker who can bounce around and even take some snaps inside from time to time. The trio of Johnson, Thielen, and Legette is a massive improvement from what Bryce Young had to throw to as a rookie. There are still concerns with this room in regards to depth and if for whatever reason Legette isn't that impact player they expect him to be, Carolina could be in trouble.
TE: Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ian Thomas, Stephen Sullivan
Dave Canales and Dan Morgan repeatedly stated they felt good about the tight end room, particularly Tommy Tremble. They may genuinely feel that way, but it always felt like they would add to that position in the draft. Sanders has some work to do as a blocker, but as a receiver he's already the best option on the roster.
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman
LG: Damien Lewis, Cade Mays, Chandler Zavala
C: Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen
RG: Robert Hunt, Nash Jensen
RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman
The offensive line was addressed in free agency with the signings of Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt. Austin Corbett shifts to center and neither he or the coaching staff are concerned with that transition since it's a position he's played in the past. That being said, the injury history is a bit of a red flag and not taking a center in the draft was surprising. And if I'm being honest, there is still a great deal of concern with depth across the board. The starting five should be better, but they must stay healthy.
