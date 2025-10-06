Rico Dowdle told Jaycee Horn exactly what he would do vs. Dolphins
In preparation for the 2025 NFL season, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan was busy during the free agency period adding numerous veterans to the league’s worst defensive unit. One of the fewest offensive additions prior to the draft was running back Rico Dowdle. He inked a one-year, $2,75 million with the club (via Spotrac). The former University of South Carolina product was coming off a career-year, rushing for 1,079 yards (2 TDs) with the Dallas Cowboys.
Panthers’ running back Chuba Hubbard was also coming off his best performance as a pro, running for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns. How would head coach Dave Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik utilize the pair of productive performers?
Four games into the season, the ground game had averaged a so-so 100.3 yards per game, 26th in the league. To be fair, Carolina’s offensive front was dealing with its share of injuries. Entering Sunday’s clash with the visiting Miami Dolphins, there would be a different issue as Hubbard would miss the game. Dowdle would be making his first start for the Panthers against the visiting Miami Dolphins. The five-year pro shortchanged himself when it came to his pregame prediction.
Dowdle finished with 206 yards rushing on 23 carries and one touchdown in the Panthers’ 27-24 come-from-behind victory. In the second half alone, he totaled 13 attempts for 133 yards and his lone TD. Sunday’s showing was the top rushing performance by a player in the league this season.
Carolina rallied from a 17-0 second-quarter deficit because Canales and Idzik never abandoned the running game against a Dolphins’ defensive unit that had allowed 158.0 yards per game rushing in their first four contests this season. The Panthers finished the game with 239 yards on the ground, easily a season high.
It's too early to determine whether Hubbard will be available this upcoming Sunday as the Panthers host the Dallas Cowboys. Regardless, Dowdle will get a look at his former team this weekend.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Studs & duds from Panthers’ thrilling comeback win over the Dolphins
NFL fines struggling Panthers safety Nick Scott for an obvious penalty
Dave Canales shares positive update on underrated weapon Jalen Coker
Turnovers have insiders asking if Bryce Young should get benched again