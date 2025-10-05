All Panthers

Minus Chuba Hubbard, Panthers should still exploit Dolphins' shoddy run defense

The Panthers are looking to rebound from their latest loss, and will be without running back Chuba Hubbard. Carolina’s ground game is still expected to thrive.

Russell Baxter

Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The 2024 Carolina Panthers can certainly tell you something about not being able to stop the run. The team was gashed for 179.8 yards per game on the ground a season ago. They surrendered 200-plus yards rushing in each of their final six games.

Things looked like they were going to be just as bad this season when the Panthers gave up exactly 200 yards on the ground in the Week 1 loss at Jacksonville. Fortunately for Dave Canales’s club, Ejiro Evero’s defense has settled down a bit.

Back to the matter at hand, and that is Sunday’s encounter with the visiting Miami Dolphins. And speaking of struggling against the run, only the Chicago Bears (164.5) and Buffalo Bills (164.3) are giving up more yards per game on the ground than Mike McDaniel’s club. (158.0). Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s unit has allowed at least 120 yards rushing in each of their four outings—including a season-high 197 yards in Monday night’s win over the Jets.

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with running back Rico Dowdle (5) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

So what does this mean for the Panthers on Sunday afternoon? Workhorse Chuba Hubbard is out for this game, so the focus of the running back falls on 2025 free-agent addition Rico Dowdle—who ran for over 1,000 yards for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. The lack of physicality by Miami’s defense was very evident against the Jets, and both running back Breece Hall and quarterback Justin Fields ran for 81 yards in their team’s 27-21 loss. The Jets’ 197 yards came on 28 running plays, a brisk 7.0 yards per attempt.

This season, Dowdle is second on the team in carries (28) and rushing yards (83). Quarterback Bryce Young has run for 53 yards and rookie Trevor Etienne has eight attempts for 37 yards. All three players could make their presence felt against a Dolphins’ defense allowing a whopping 5.1 yards per running play.

