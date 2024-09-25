Ron Rivera approves 'bold and courageous move' by Panthers benching Bryce Young, starting Andy Dalton
The Carolina Panthers haven't had a ton of success since Ron Rivera was fired with a few games left in the 2019 NFL season. To be fair, Rivera's team hadn't looked like a playoff contender in almost three years and this was one case where it was tough to blame team owner David Tepper for making the decision he did.
In any case, that's now ancient history as the Panthers have shuffled through half a dozen other coaches since Rivera's dismissal. The latest to try is rookie head coach Dave Canales, who just pulled off a bold and masterful move benching quarterback Bryce Young and starting veteran Andy Dalton. It worked like a charm, with Dalton instantly turning around the fortunes of the offense and the team as a whole in a convincing Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
We've heard from just about everyone else on the planet regarding their take on Young getting sidelined for Dalton. Let's hear what Riverboat Ron had to say, per Ashley Stroehlein at NBC Charlotte.
Ron Rivera on Panthers benching Bryce Young
"It was a very bold and courageous move I think that the organization had to make. I love the way Coach Canales has stepped up and the way he handled it . . . really making sure everybody understood it. It's not just about one player, but it's about all 53 players. You've got to do your best to give these guys an opportunity to believe that everything you're doing is to win. Having to sit Bryce is just this part of Bryce's process of learning and growing. How he handles it, how he comes out of it, that will be up to him and it'll say a lot about who he is as a young man and a young football player. I think he's a very talented guy that just needs a little more time to grow."
Rivera has it right. It's too early for Carolina to give up on Bryce Young entirely - especially because his trade value right now is in the toilet. The Panthers should see how far Andy Dalton can take them over these next few weeks and then re-evaluate the situation.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Adam Thielen going on IR means for the Panthers’ WRs
Are Bryce Young’s days with the Carolina Panthers numbered?
Dave Canales commits to Andy Dalton starting moving forward
Ochocinco apologizes to Carolina WRs for his bad Week 2 take