Panthers make roster move to free up over $3 million in cap space
The first domino for the Carolina Panthers has fallen. Facing a fairly limited cap but having a ton of holes, especially on defense, Dan Morgan was always going to have to get creative to clear up more cap space. Underperformers beware, as that likely means cuts for a lot of players who played in Carolina last year.
The first one has officially happened, and it's cleared up $3.3 million in cap space. It's a small amount, but it does mark the first move toward more financial freedom as the Panthers try to rebuild their defense. For now, it's addition by subtraction.
Panthers cut Dane Jackson to save $3.3 million
The Carolina Panthers officially moved on from Dane Jackson. The cornerback played in just nine games and became an afterthought even in Carolina's league-worst defense. He was a trade acquisition last offseason, as Dan Morgan traded some low-level picks for Jackson. It didn't pan out, though.
Mike Jackson, an unheralded addition last year, did pan out in the secondary, but the other Jackson in the cornerback room is now gone. Mike Jackson is a free agent, but he wants to come back. Dane Jackson will hit the open market and look for a new home now.
A lot of other cuts, like the possible release of Miles Sanders, will not happen for a while. They can designate players as post-June 1 cuts, which in many cases yields more money and less financial penalty. So while Jackson was cut now, others may not join him for a long time.
