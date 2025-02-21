ESPN suggests what Panthers should do with 8th pick in 2025 NFL draft
What do you get the NFL team that needs everything? In the case of the Carolina Panthers, the short answer is defense, defense, defense. After finishing with the worst scoring unit in the history of the NFL, the Panthers need to get upgrades at all three levels of Eviro Ejero's unit.
So, which position should they address first? You can make a strong case for the edge rotation, which came on strong in the second half of the 2024 season but still finished as one of the worst pressure units in the league. According to a new analysis from ESPN, the Panthers should be targeting the pass rush with their 8th overall pick in the draft, and also double up on the defensive line with their next pick.
ESPN on Panthers' draft picks
"With the No. 8 selection, the Panthers will likely have their pick of edge rushers other than Abdul Carter. ESPN's Matt Miller has them taking Georgia's Jalon Walker in his latest mock draft. Then, the Panthers could go interior line in the second round with a player such as Ohio State's Tyleik Williams or South Carolina's T.J. Sanders."
It might seem like overkill with Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum at the top of the depth chart. However, neither one will be under contract in 2026, which makes this a major long-term need - if not quite as immediate as the holes at defensive tackle and safety.
Early in the draft season Penn State's Abdul Carter was the most-popular mock pick for Carolina at the 8th spot, but his performance late in the season likely sealed him as a top-five selection. The same likely goes for Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.
Now Jalon Walker has become the go-to pick for analysts making mock selections for the Panthers in Round 1, and for good reason. In 43 games at Georgia he posted 12.5 sacks and 19 tackles for a loss, demonstrating excellent traits for an NFL-level edge rusher. With a little time to develop, he could become one of the league's top pass rushers. Playing behind Clowney and Wonnum for a year should be plenty of time for him to get up to speed.
