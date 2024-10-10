Stephen A. Smith welcomes Cam Newton to the crew of ESPN's 'First Take'
Thee years removed from his last appearance in an NFL game, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has finally found a new team. No, he won't be suiting up for the Tennessee Titans - though he might be an upgrade over what they're getting from Will Levis so far this season.
Instead, Newton is joining the team at ESPN, where he will be part of the crew on First Take along with Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim and company. Here's Smith welcoming the former league MVP and Heisman winner to the table, where Newton will be appearing on Fridays.
This isn't Cam's first foray into the media. Newton has already been co-hosting his own podcast, 4th and 1 for a little over a year now.
