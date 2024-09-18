Proposed Bryce Young blockbuster 3-way trade involves Matt Stafford, Miami Dolphins
Now that the Carolina Panthers have benched former number one overall draft pick Bryce Young, there's rampant speculation about what might come next - including potential blockbuster trades. As for the Panthers themselves, they might want to explore a deal for someone like Sam Howell or Drew Lock.
As for their would-be franchise QB, a few teams around the NFL might actually be interested. The team with the most buzz going for them around a possible Bryce Young trade is the Los Angeles Rams. For one, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky says that the Rams should be calling the Panthers about potentially trading for Young. Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel also has an idea for a Young deal that involves the Rams.
Speaking in a segment on Fox Sports 1, Daniel suggested that the Panthers trade Bryce Young to the Rams, who in turn trade Matt Stafford to the Miami Dolphins. In return Carolina gets a second-round pick from Miami and a third-rounder from the Rams. Watch.
Chase Daniel on his Bryce Young trade proposal
Interesting idea. On some levels it does make sense for all three teams involved. The Dolphins just placed Tua Tagovailoa on the injured reserve list, so he'll be out at least the next four games. Given his history with concussions it's fair to question whether it's a good idea for him to continue playing.
As for the Rams, they have fallen on hard times this year in the wake of Aaron Donald's retirement. Their defense has cratered dramatically and they've been hit hard by injuries, as well. Dealing Stafford now gives them fuel to rebuild as they have to deal with emerging threats like the Seattle Seahawks.
The Panthers' part of the deal sounds pretty sweet, but it's probably a little too much to hope for right now. Given how poorly Bryce Young played and how quickly they gave up on him the idea that he'd get a second and a third back in a trade seems like a stretch. They might be lucky to even get a single third or fourth-rounder for him right now.
In any case, the Panthers are officially on trade watch. It will be interesting to see how first-year general manager Dan Morgan responds.
