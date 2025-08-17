Some Carolina fans are tired of Steve Smith's negativity during Panthers games
Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith played his last game for the franchise at the end of of the 2013 NFL season. You can forgive Carolina fans if they feel like it's been a lifetime and a half since then. In the years since, the Panthers have risen almost all the way to the top of the sport, and then fallen all the way to the bottom.
As for Smith, after a few years with the Baltimore Ravens he retired and eventually became a color analyst during Panthers preseason games. That means he's had a front row seat to a whole lot of the kind of ugliness we saw yesterday in Houston over the last eight years, and as you might expect he has not tried to hide his disgust.
Even though his entire persona is about not being polite and telling hard, occasionally mean truths, some Carolina fans are getting tired of listening to Smith shred their team. Here's a sample of what they were saying on Twitter during the game.
Panthers fans on Steve Smith's commentary
It's understandable if the disagree with his commentary, but when it comes to evaluating this team there's not much anyone can do honestly but be negative. What exactly is Smith supposed to be celebrating?
In Saturday's game the Panthers managed a grand total of seven first downs, 164 yards, 3.6 yards per play, and if not for a 52-yard field goal from Ryan Fitzgerald they wouldn't have gotten on the scoreboard at all.
Carolina fans have every right to be upset and exhausted with this team's direction, but pointing the finger at Steve Smith feels misdirected. If and when the Panthers ever become a competitive team again, then it'll be fair to call him out for over-negativity. Until then you can't blame him for doing his job.
