Legendary Panthers WR Steve Smith alarmingly snubbed from All-Quarter Century Team
Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. should be a Hall of Famer already. He may be on his way in the next few years based on the Hall of Fame voting, but he has a career worthy of a spot anyway. Yet, according to Sports Illustrated, he's not one of the best wide receivers of the last 25 years.
Smith made his NFL debut in 2001, so his entire career has been in the last quarter century, which were the voting parameters put in place. During that time, the wide receiver had the second-most receiving yards of anyone, yet he didn't make the first, second, or even third-team at his position.
SI snubs Steve Smith Sr. from illustrious list
With the way SI's staff voted, which includes Albert Breer, Matt Verderame, Connor Orr, and others, Steve Smith Sr. somehow was not named one of the eight best wide receivers of the last 25 years. The ones above him were:
- First-Team
- Larry Fitzgerald
- Randy Moss
- Calvin Johnson
- Second-Team
- Terrell Owens
- Julio Jones
- Third-Team
- Tyreek Hill
- Antonio Brown
- Marvin Harrison
It is difficult to say a wide receiver with 16 seasons, 1,031 catches, 14,731 yards, 81 touchdowns, and a Triple Crown is not worthy of earning a spot on this list. He did receive votes alongside a few other notable players who missed the cut:
- Mike Evans (2 votes)
- A.J. Green (2)
- DeAndre Hopkins (2)
- Andre Johnson (2)
- Steve Smith Sr. (2)
- Anquan Boldin (1)
So Smith was technically close to making it onto the team, although he would've needed two more votes to tie with Harrison and Brown to make the list. Smith has the eighth-most receiving yards in NFL history, but he is apparently not worthy of making it onto a list like this.
