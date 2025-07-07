Surprise, surprise: Panthers’ defense gets two potential in-division All-Stars
Recently, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report did some extended work on each of the NFL’s eight divisions. He made All-Star predictions for each club in terms of offense and defense. There are obviously some familiar names on both sides of the ball.
When it comes to the NFC South, this foursome was far from a defensive juggernaut in 2024. The Carolina Panthers finished dead last in the league in fewest total yards allowed. Dave Canales’s club also set a dubious NFL record by giving up 534 points in a single season. The New Orleans Saints (30th) weren’t far behind in total yards given up. The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ranked 23rd and 18th in total defense, respectively.
Still, the Panthers have two players on Holder’s NFC South defensive unit. Up front, there’s 2023 Pro Bowler Derrick Brown. At outside cornerback, four-year pro Jaycee Horn got the nod.
“Brown's 2024 campaign was limited to just one game due to an injury,” explained Holder, “but he had 103 tackles the year before. That's ridiculous production for an interior defender.” Brown went down in a Week 1 loss at New Orleans this past season and it was a huge blow to Enjro Evero’s unit.
As for Carolina’s emerging cornerback, Holder had this to say. “If Horn can stay healthy, he would probably be considered one of the best young cornerbacks in the league. For example, the 2021 first-round pick played in a career-high 15 games last season and earned his first Pro Bowl bid.”
Of course, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan did a lot of work this offseason when it came to all facets of the NFL’s most inept defense in 2024. Brown will be joined at defensive tackle by Tershawn Wharton (Chiefs), Bobby Brown III (Rams), and 2025 fifth-round pick Cam Jackson (Florida).
There are new safeties in the Carolina secondary in Tre’von Moehrig (Raiders) and 2025 fourth-round selection Lathan Ransom (Ohio State). There are also new pass-rushers in rookies Nic Scourton (2-Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (3-Mississippi) and four-year pro Patrick Jones II (Vikings). Could any of these newcomers join Brown and Horn on a future NFC South All-Star team?
