Travis Hunter shares 11 words about Carolina Panthers rookie Jimmy Horn Jr.
While he wasn't the first player selected, there was little doubt that Travis Hunter was the top overall prospect in this year's NFL draft class. Coming out of Colorado, Hunter is expected to continue playing both wide receiver and cornerback at the pro level, in theory giving the Jacksonville Jaguars two stars in one package at two critical positions in the modern game.
The Carolina Panthers will be facing Hunter and the Jaguars in their regular season debut one month from now, but first up they'll go through three preseason games, beginning with the Cleveland Browns this evening. Even though he's been working wth the third-string offense at practice, the Browns will be starting Hunter's former teammate Shedeur Sanders at quaterback.
The Panthers have an ex-Buffaloes stud of their own in rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who has been a standout at training camp so far. Here's what Hunter had to say about Horn going into the preseason, according to David Newton at ESPN.
Travis Hunter on Jimmy Horn Jr.
"He's a ball player,'' said Hunter, who will face Horn in the season opener at Jacksonville. "He loves the game, man. He's fast.''
Horn's speed and ability on special teams should give him a leg up in the crowded competition on the bottom end of Carolina' wide receiver room.
From the top, we can safely assume projected starters Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan will make the cut. That's about where the guarantees end, though - leaving Horn,Jalen Coker, Hunter Renfrow and several other wideouts battling for the other three WR spots on the roster.
While no Day 3 pick is a lock to make any team's initial 53-man roster, it would come as a surprise if Horn does not make the cut. A strong outing during the preseason would guarantee him a spot.
To start out Horn may only see the field on special teams - but he could still make a big impact there. In college Horn totaled over 700 yards and a touchdown on kickoff returns and another 90 yards as a punt returner.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers urged to cut ties with their star pass-catcher
Insider foolishly clams regression likely for Carolina Panthers
QB only mock draft sees Bryce Young land with SB contender