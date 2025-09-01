Undrafted Panthers rookie among under-the-radar NFL players to know
Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season has finally arrived. On Thursday night the Philadelphia Eagles and the Micah Parsons-less Dallas Cowboys will kick off the year and we'll be off and running. While there are obvious favorites both in the NFC and the AFC, each new season brings unexpected surprise contenders and breakout players.
For the Carolina Panthers they're probably not going to take a whole lot of teams by surprise given how strongly they finished the 2024 campaign. However, they do have at least one very intriguing potential breakout candidate. That would be undrafted rookie cornerback Corey Thornton, who's been named one of the league's under-the-radar players to know by The Athletic.
Corey Thornton future star to watch
"A coaching source called Thornton, an undrafted free agent rookie who made Carolina’s initial 53-man roster, the “most consistent performer of any young guy in camp.” If the Panthers continue to face big questions about their defense this fall, Thornton, who will show up on special teams initially, could see playing time."
If you're a Carolina fan and this is the first time you're hearing Thornton's name you shouldn't feel bad. Thornton did generate some buzz internally as a training camp darling but on the national level he's practically a completely unknown commodity.
The Panthers finished last season with then-rookie Chau Smith-Wade as their starting slot cornerback, and he performed pretty well. However, the fact that they found room for Thornton on their 53-man roster indicates they have a role lined up for him - and that might be just on special teams, but on defense most likely that means taking over the nickel spot from CSW.
Head coach Dave Canales isn't going to advertise his starting lineup, though. We'll have to wait until the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday to find out where Thornton fits into the picture.
