What Adam Thielen said about Bryce Young after getting traded to Vikings
In his first season with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, veteran wideout Adam Thielen caught 103 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns—much of that team thanks to then-rookie quarterback Bryce Young. This past season, Thielen missed seven games, but was around for the final seven contests in 2024. It’s no coincidence that Young played the best football of his early career during the second half of this past season. In those final seven games, Thielen totaled 40 catches for 506 yards and four scores.
Of course, the 11-year wide receiver was dealt to Minnesota on Wednesday, returning to the franchise where he played for nine seasons from 2014-2022. Alec Lewis, the Vikings’ beat writer for The Athletic, had this quote from the two-time Pro Bowler about his young teammate the past two seasons in Carolina.
Adam Thielen praised Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young
“I will say this about Bryce. Because he deserves the respect. He’s a great man. He’s a great leader. And he’s a great quarterback. You saw that at the end of last year, just the stuff he had to go through, the adversity through his first two years in the league. You don’t wish that upon anybody. For him to handle that, and to where he’s at right now. It says a lot about his character, and who he is and what kind of player he’s going to be in this league."
"So much respect for him. Because I guarantee you, I’m not here today without him. Him trusting me. Him giving me opportunities and believing in me to be able to still continue to play this game that I love.”
The Panthers now have a very young wide receiving corps, and it will be interesting to see just how much Young misses Thielen—especially early in the season. It all starts on September 7 when Dave Canales’s club clashes with the Jaguars at Jacksonville.
