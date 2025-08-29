Edge options for Carolina Panthers with Micah Parsons, Trey Hendrickson off the table
In 2026, there were set to be two elite edge rusher options for a needy team like the Carolina Panthers to consider. Edge has been a major weak spot, and even with the arrival of two rookies, it looks like it won't be a strength for a while. Either way, more edge rushing, especially high-end edge rushing, is always a good thing.
But now both Micah Parsons and Trey Hendrickson have just ended their hold-ins, with Parsons' astonishing $188 million deal taking him off the market. Hendrickson will still be a free agent after just getting a raise, so he could be in play, but the Bengals are probably going to continue playing the short contract game with him. Who else does that leave?
Major edge rusher free agents the Panthers can target
It wouldn't necessarily be wise for the Panthers to continue using short-term solutions on the edge. They need a cornerstone, someone who can rush with them for a while. That likely rules out the uber-expensive Trey Hendrickson, even if he will still be a free agent.
It also rules out Khalil Mack, because he's either going to retire this time or sign another one-year deal. Plus, he's getting old. The other, better options include:
- Malcolm Koonce
- Dre'Mont Jones
- Joseph Ossai
- AJ Epenesa
- Kwity Paye
- Odafe Oweh
- David Ojabo
- Nik Bonitto
These players represent good additions that are under 30, which is what the Panthers should be targeting. They're not going to get much for the value or build a good edge rusher room in the long run by signing players like Joey Bosa, Haason Reddick, or Leonard Floyd.
Those players would be good, but they'll undoubtedly be in one year and out the other, so that only punts the problem. Unfortunately, the other options, with the exception of Nik Bonitto, are not truly elite players, and Bonitto is most likely going to sign a huge deal with the Denver Broncos.
Trade options are scarce, but the Seattle Seahawks could part ways with Boye Mafe, a player who'll be in a contract year at a position the Seahawks are a little overloaded at. If we look ahead at the 2027 class to see who might be flipped instead of walking in free agency, then Kayvon Thibodeaux and Travon Walker could be intriguing options.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Adam Thielen sends powerful message about the Panthers’ bright future
PFF says rookie Tetairoa McMillan’s ho-hum preseason means nothing
Winners, losers in Panthers’ blockbuster trade with Vikings for Adam Thielen
Dan Morgan details Panthers’ plans at wide receiver after Thielen trade