Cam Newton breaks down Packers' place in the NFC after Micah Parsons trade

Carolina's former MVP doesn't see Green Bay as a threat to the reigning NFC champions, even after adding the elite edge rusher.

Tim Weaver

Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cam Newton on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center.
Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cam Newton on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The next time all the NFL owners are in the same room you can bet at least a few of them will be giving Jerry Jones the side-eye. Just a week out from the start of the 2025 season the Dallas Cowboys' owner and GM threw a classic chaos bomb into the mix, trading superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Dallas did get Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks out of the deal, but it's abundantly clear who won this tradel, and it wasn't close. In essence, Jones made one already-weak NFC team weaker and meanwhile made a serious conference contender significantly stronger.

There's no denying the Packers are more dangerous, now. However, Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton doesn't see them as a real threat to the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles. Here is Newton breaking it down on ESPN's First Take.

Cam Newton on Micah Parsons, Packers, Eagles

It may be tempting to put Green Bay at the top of the list, but Newton is onto something, here. On paper both Philadelphia and Detroit have better overall rosters and according to the latest odds at Fanduel Sportsbook, the Eagles and the Lions still have better odds to win the NFC.

The Panthers will get a chance to see first-hand just how tough the new-look Packers are when they host them in Week 9 at Bank of America Stadium.

