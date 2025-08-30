Panthers GM Dan Morgan gives inside account of Adam Thielen trade talks with Vikings
A lot goes into any team having seven straight losing seasons. Bad luck certainy plays a role, but mismanagement from the top is the primary reason why the Carolina Panthers have had such an extended run of failures. However, it seems like things may finally be turning the corner in this department for the Panthers.
Under the guidance of second-year general manager Dan Morgan, Carolina has manged to put together a quality offseason - including a free agent class that addressed nearly all of their immediate roster needs and what appears to be their first strong draft class since 2017.
The standard is certainly higher than it has been under previous GMs. That much was evident in the extended negotations between the Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings for Adam Thielen.
Here's Morgan breaking down how the process went on the Kyle Bailey Show, including the revelation that the two sides went through as many as 10 different trade scenarios before settling on one that worked for both sides.
Dan Morgan on Adam Thielen trade talks
Under previous regimes, it's not difficult to imagine the Panthers accepting the Vikings' first offer, which was reportedly a sixth and a seventh round draft pick.
That wasn't enough to give up the guy who's been Carolina's best wide receiver over the last two seasons, and Morgan rightfully stuck to his guns. While he didn't get the third-round draft pick he asked for in his counter-offer, (which he was never going to get anyway) the Panthers did get the equivalent of a fourth-rounder in the trade.
While their wide receiver corps is unquestionably worse without Thielen, that's a good return for a 35-year old receiver who may very well retire in a year or two.
No prospect is guaranteed to work out, but if the Panthers can turn that fourth-rounder into a difference-maker it will help them take that next step towards being a contender again. In the meantime, they need Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker and the rest of a young and talented but inexperienced receiver corps to grow up fast.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Adam Thielen sends powerful message about Panthers’ bright future
PFF says rookie Tetairoa McMillan’s ho-hum preseason means nothing
Winners, losers from Panthers’ big trade with Vikings for Adam Thielen
Dan Morgan details Panthers’ plans at wide receiver after Thielen trade