Carolina Panthers might finally have a semblance of a defense
It was the real focal point of the 2025 offseason for Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan: What to do in regards to one of the worst defensive performances in a single season in NFL annals?
The numbers are perhaps ingrained in the minds of those who follow the franchise. Carolina gave up the second-most total yards in a season, and surrendered a whopping 179.8 yards per game on the ground. Coordinator Ejiro Evero’s group surrendered 59 offensive touchdowns—including an NFL-high 35 TDs through the air. The Panthers gave up 534 points, the most in a single season in league annals.
So Morgan went to work. In free agency, he added defensive linemen Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton, inside linebacker Christian Rozeboom, outside linebacker Patrick Jones II, and safety Tre’von Moehrig. The 2025 draft brought edge-rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, safety Lathan Ransom, and defensive tackle Cam Jackson. And 2023 Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown was back after missing the final 16 games of 2024.
The Carolina Panthers’ defense took a big step forward on Sunday
Following the team’s 30-0 victory over the rival Falcons on Sunday in Charlotte, ESPN Panthers’ writer David Newton pondered whether all of Morgan’s work this offseason is paying off?
“It helped that quarterback Bryce Young didn't have any turnovers in the first half (as he had 4 over the first 2 games),” said Newton, “and Carolina wasn't playing from behind. It also helped that Atlanta missed two early field goals, and special teams controlled field position. That being said, the defense made plays. Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade had a pick-six. Mike Jackson had a pick. Linebacker Christian Rozeboom was everywhere….”
Moehrig leads the Panthers with 26 tackles, just two stops ahead of Rozeboom (24). The latter led Carolina with nine stops (6 solo) in Sunday’s win over the Falcons. Dave Canales’s club gave up 332 total yards on Sunday, but also came up three takeaways. Now Carolina must build on this surprising showing, which may be easier said than done as the team hits the road (New England) for the third time in four games.
