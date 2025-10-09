College coach has 5 amazing words to describe Panthers RB Rico Dowdle's game
When they needed it most, the Carolina Panthers found an unlikely hero in backup running back Rico Dowdle. Starting in place of an injured Chuba Hubbard, Dowdle brought a sleeping Panthers rushing attack to life, sparking a 17-0 comeback against the Miami Dophins that saved Carolina's season.
Not only was Dowdle the most impressive rushing performance the Panthers have seen in years, it seems to have birthed a new star. Just observe the media scrum around Dowdle's locker this week.
While it was a surprise, Dowdle's big game didn't come out of nowhere. He posted over 1,000 rushing yards last season with the Dallas Cowboys and averaged over five yards per carry during his four years at South Carolina.
Speaking of which, Dowdle's former college coach Will Muschamp came in with the quote of the week describing Dowdle's game, per Joe Person at The Athletic.
"He doesn’t give you anything soft to hit. He’s got a really good pad level. He raises his knees high in the run. So when he’s coming at you, there’s nothing soft,” Muschamp said. “All you’re gonna see is a facemask, shoulder pads and knee pads. He’s a bowling ball of butcher knives coming at ya.”
This week Dowdle appears to have a clear path to start again for the Panthers, as Hubbard was listed among the DNPs at Wednesday's practice.
Once Hubbard is ready to return to the lineup, head coach Dave Canales will have an interesting decision to make - although it shouldn't be that difficult.
While the Panthers did sign Hubbard to a four-year, $33.2 million extension last year if Dowdle continues to run like he did last week it would be malpractice to start anybody else.
If nothing else, Dowdle proved that he has a higher ceiling than Hubbard's against Miami. The Panthers need all the weapons that they can get and they can't afford to prioritize anything but putting the best lineup possible on the field.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Dave Canales said about Chuba Hubbard-Rico Dowdle conundrum
Panthers injuries: Bad news for Chuba Hubbard, good news for Jalen Coker
ESPN scoop concerning development for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
Why Panthers rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan could go off on the Cowboys