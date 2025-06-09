Cringe column calls Xavier Legette's rumored romance with GloRilla 'the worst kind of move'
The Carolina Panthers will hold their annual minicamp from tomorrow through Thursday, and then we'll officailly be in the quietest portion of the calendar year as far as NFL news goes. That means you'll be subjected to all kinds of bad takes about the Panthers, the NFL and this coming season as writers attempt to fill the summer void with content by scraping the bottom of the barrell. One outlet has apparently already reached their bottom.
According to a peak cringe column at Outkick, second-year Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette is making a big mistake by getting into a rumored relationship with lady rapper GloRilla, whose most-recent music video features Legette.
"Carolina Panthers second-year wide receiver Xavier Legette made a surprising cameo in a music video for female rapper GloRilla, and all signs indicate that this might not bode well for XL... Legette teamed up with the 25-year-old rapper, sparking rumors of a possible romance, which sounds like the worst kind of move for an up-and-coming athlete..."
The column also takes a swipe at Stefon Diggs and Sauce Gardner for their relationships with other rappers, but there's no specific reason given as to why this is a bad idea for these athletes. I guess we're just supposed to know why.
While the author is too slippery to actually spell it out it's clear that the insinuation is Legette could get into trouble by hanging out with cuturally black rappers and should focus his attention elsewhere. Perhaps he could take up more wholesome, traditional values that Outkick prefers like supporting the establishment or not using seasoning.
Anyway, passing judgment on athletes' private personal lives is the worst kind of lazy and entitled "analysis" you'll see from "sportswriters" this time of year. Feel free to ignore every bit of "content" you see in this area.
