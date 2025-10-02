Xavier Legette responds to critics who don't think he's a good player
There's a long list of disappointments for the Carolina Panthers this season, from head coach Dave Canales and starting quarterback Bryce Young on down the line. One of the biggest has been the performance of second-year wide receiver Xavier Legette, who has totaled just eight receiving yards in two games.
Legette had to sit out the last two weeks due to a hamstring injury, but he's expected to be back in the lineup this week and was a full participant on yesterday's injury report. Here's what Legette had to say to those who are saying he's not a good player.
Of course thetruth is it's not remotely wild to suggest that Legette is a bad player. Legette only really had one productive season at South Carolina in college, totaling 1,255 yards and seven touchowns.
That was enough to get Legette drafted at the bottom of the first round by Panthers GM Dan Morgan, but as of yet he hasn't even come close to delivering the kind of production you expect from a first-round draft pick.
Legette had issues with drops as a rookie, which showed up in several high-profile moments. At least Legette looked like he was trying in 2024, though. In Weeks 1-2 this season Legette looked totally unengaged and lacking effort too often.
Legette still has time to turn things around, but it is dwindling fast. If he doesn't break through and start producing before midseason the Panthers will be well within their rights to cut their losses andgive his playing time and his targets to somebody else.
