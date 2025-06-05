SI

Patrick Mahomes Broke Out A Sweet Behind-the-Back Pass at Chiefs OTAs

Andy Reid can't help himself.

Mike Kadlick

What can't Mahomes do?
What can't Mahomes do?
Known for his three Super Bowl rings, two MVP awards, and being the greatest quarterback the NFL has seen since Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes has become a football phenom since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. From quadruple passes to Ring Around the Rosie direct snaps, the 29-year-old has been put in a unique position to do incredible things on the football field alongside head coach and offensive guru Andy Reid.

At Chiefs OTA practice on Wednesday, Mahomes broke out his own cool play. During a run-fits drill with running back Elijah Mitchell, he faked a handoff before spinning a behind-the-back pass into the veteran's chest.

Check it out, as captured by KSHB News in Kansas City:

The crazy part? This isn't the first time Mahomes has pulled this trick out of his hat. In fact, he actually did so in a preseason game against the Detroit Lions last summer—finding his security blanket in Travis Kelce for an eight-yard gain.

Perhaps this is the year he breaks it out in the regular season.

The Chiefs open up the 2025 NFL season on Friday, Sept. 5, against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

