Patrick Mahomes was most efficient in the quick passing game in the @Chiefs' win over the Texans, finishing 17 of 19 for 155 yards and a TD on passes under 2.5 seconds.



Mahomes averaged his fastest time to throw (2.50 seconds) in a game since Week 4, 2021.



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/bbW0jBB9EN