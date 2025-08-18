Patriots Exec Says Team Would Be Willing to Trade Top Picks Away for One Big Reason
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots' front office sounds open to making a trade ahead of the 2025 season.
Ahead of training camp practice on Monday morning, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf was asked if New England would consider giving up "a second, or maybe even a first-round pick" to make the team better this season. His answer was a confident one.
"Sure," he quipped. "Yup."
Why?
"Just doing what's best for the team," Wolf answered. "If there's a player out there that we feel like can help us, and it costs that, then we would consider doing that."
It's a noteworthy response from the Patriots' lead executive, especially considering the number of players potentially on the block. Star edge rushers Micah Parsons and Trey Hendrickson—as well as wide receiver Terry McLaurin—have all requested trades this offseason amid contract squabbles with their teams.
New England wasn't shy about their attempt to acquire wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from the 49ers last offseason. Perhaps this summer, with their league-leading $59.8 million in salary cap space, is the time they'll get a trade done.
The Patriots open the 2025 season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 7.