Patriots Will Celebrate How Their Franchise Became the Gold Standard in 2001

Robert Kraft had plenty on his mind, as he climbed in the car for the commute from his Brookline, Mass., home to Foxborough, on Jan. 19, 2002.

The September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon had, in his words, “shaken” him, as it did many Americans. It also created uncertainty as the new stadium rising in the parking lot of his Patriots’ venerable old home neared completion. The new stadium had far more suites than the old one and had club seats where the old place had none. The future was uncertain in many ways, both in the country and for Kraft.

But as he made his way into southeastern Massachusetts, a little something made him smile. The snow had started to accumulate, and he could feel his Patriots, 3-point underdogs to the Raiders, slowly gaining an edge.

“And it made me happy because I knew it was foreign to the Raiders,” Kraft said Thursday. “And [Raiders owner] Al Davis had been good to me when I came in. That’s a whole other story—he wanted me to get into his little cabal he had, and I knew he was great. But I thought, Oh, this is good. The Raiders coming from the warm. They’re going to be in it, too.”

Kraft can admit now that he never could’ve seen what was coming over the next seven or eight hours. Or the quarter century to follow.

Patriots will celebrate 25th anniversary of 2001 Super Bowl team

On Sunday, the Patriots’ owner will welcome back the team that upset those Raiders that night, the Steelers eight days later and the powerhouse Rams the week after that to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship. It’ll be a celebration of the 25th anniversary of those games, and that year, played by the team that changed everything in New England; and also of kicker Adam Vinatieri, who’ll receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime.

And for Kraft, thinking back to where he was, and where his franchise was, is staggering.

Since that fateful night in Foxborough, the final night for the old stadium Kraft bought in the 1980s, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls, reached 10, and won the AFC East 17 more times. Gillette Stadium was completed months later, and eventually would have a community of stores, restaurants and entertainment around it called Patriot Place. Forbes valued the franchise as the NFL’s ninth-most valuable at $524 million in 2001, and is now worth $10.6 billion on the same list—behind only the Cowboys, Rams and Giants.

“I just think that snow game opened the door,” Kraft said. “And this team really created the foundation of everything that’s happened. There’s a certain pride here—we’re different.”

For the owner, it was the culmination of a series of gambles that, on the surface, seemed unlikely to come together the way they did. It started with the Brookline native entering the picture in the first place. After buying the parking lots, then the stadium, he set his sights on the team in 1994, telling his wife, Myra, who died in 2011, that $110 million was probably the right number, but he’d probably go to $115 million or $120 million. He ended up spending $172 million, a record price for a sports franchise at the time.

Just before pushing the bid through, he called Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, told him he’d need a stadium in Boston if he was going to do it, and got a promise that it would get done. It didn’t. Kraft then flirted with Hartford, which offered him a sweetheart deal to move the franchise to Connecticut, before deciding to build the team a new home on his own.

Then, there was the hire of Bill Belichick, whose name had been sullied over his tumultuous first run as a head coach in Cleveland, and Belichick’s subsequent selection of Tom Brady with the 199th pick in the 2000 draft—a selection driven primarily by quarterbacks coach Dick Rehbein, who died suddenly a month before the team’s 2001 season opener.

“I remember in the draft room, he insisted that we draft Brady. He started saying it in the third round, and every round until the last pick in the sixth round, 199. He’s the reason we got Brady,” Kraft recalled. “So he passed away. And then, we started the season 0–2. After 10 games, we were a 5–5 team, and no one could believe what would be going on. The injury, with Drew [Bledsoe] suffering a life-threatening injury and Tommy coming in. I mean, it was just all these things going on.”

And the last big gamble: With Bledsoe cleared ahead of a November game against the Rams, Belichick stuck with Brady, despite the incumbent’s contract (he was the NFL’s highest-paid player) and status as the face of the franchise. The team lost to St. Louis, fell to 5–5, and then didn’t lose again until late September 2002.

Along the way, the Patriots went on a six-game winning streak to finish the regular season and earn a bye, Vinatieri’s iconic kicks to force overtime and win in the Snow Bowl, and a growing feeling Kraft got that there was something bigger at work as his team got better and better.

The owner remembers seeing Super Bowl jerseys for sale near Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field as the Patriots came in for the AFC title game. It became fodder for the coaches to sell to players as signs of disrespect—even if, in reality, it was probably more about the rare one-week turnaround to the Super Bowl (there was no bye week that year, even before the 9/11 fallout pushed the game back a week).

But for Kraft, it was another sign in a year full of them. Then, Brady got hurt in Pittsburgh.

“And Drew’s participation was like God’s hand at work,” Kraft said. “When Tommy got hurt in that game and Drew came in and hadn’t played for so long, he played a great game—he played a great game. I’ll always remember that touchdown pass in the end zone to David Patten. And it just tells you about the kind of human being Drew is, his professionalism. And he was an important part of bringing that championship to New England.”

Patriots players (from left) Rod Rutledge, Ken Walter (13) and Adam Vinatieri celebrate Vinatieri's game-winning field goal against the St. Louis Rams to win Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome on Feb. 3, 2002.. | USA TODAY Sports

‘Geez, this could really happen’

Then, there was the Super Bowl, where, after knocking off a 3-point favorite in the divisional round and a 10-point favorite in the AFC title game, they were 14-point dogs to the Rams. The Patriots used a Ty Law pick-six and a Rams turnover at the end of the first half to take a 14–3 lead to the break, at which point Kraft convened with his son and team president Jonathan in the restroom after their Superdome suite.

“We went in at halftime in the men’s room and tried to figure out what we were going to say if we actually won,” Kraft said, explaining the scene as U2 played halftime. “I mean, we heard Bono, and we loved that. But, Geez, this could really happen.”

Jointly, they decided to play off the 9/11 theme, and Kraft’s line—“We are all Patriots”—is now up in the team’s practice facility and stadiums, and stitched into the team’s jerseys.

Of course, as that happened, no one, the Krafts included, knew it would be more than just some one-off. No one knew Brady would become the greatest player of all time, or that Belichick would be regarded in that rarefied air as a coach. No one knew that Vinatieri would become a franchise icon, or that the team’s rookie first-round pick Richard Seymour would wind up a Hall of Famer. No one knew that the Patriots were about to become a gold standard.

Kraft also didn’t know that he’d be celebrating that team 25 years later, much less doing so with one of the team’s star pass rushers, Mike Vrabel, in his second year as Patriots head coach.

All Kraft knew at the time was that another dream of his was coming true.

“The fans in this area, we’re emotional, we’re invested, we’re awesome fans,” he said. “I had the chance to move over and become an owner. And our family looks at the team like it’s owned by the community. And I’ll just tell you, the decisions we made were never decisions about how to make the most money. It was about how to get the most wins. … To have this moment at this time, it was just unbelievable. So I think about the resilience and unselfishness of those players and how they all believed in one another.

“And they really established the foundation for everything that followed.”

So now, they’ll get their day. And rightfully so.