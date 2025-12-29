Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows Moment Patriots Realized They Won AFC East
The Patriots’ 42–10 thumping of the Jets on Sunday afternoon was only Step 1 in them clinching their first AFC East title since 2019.
While still holding the advantage over the Bills in the standings heading into Week 18, a Buffalo win over the Eagles would have kept the race alive for the season's final slate. Instead, however, a failed two-point conversion attempt saw Josh Allen and Co. suffer their fifth loss of the season—and in turn officially crowned New England as division champions.
In a new, behind-the-scenes video shared by the Patriots on social media, the team can be seen watching the final play between the Eagles and Bills game on their cell phones during their bus ride from T.F. Green Airport in Providence back to Gillette Stadium. The moment confirmed that New England had clinched the AFC East, and they were greeted with commemorative hats and T-shirts upon their arrival in Foxborough.
Check it out:
“April 7th, we said three things,” Vrabel told his team. “Win the division, host home playoff games, compete for championships. So we got the first one taken care of.”
MORE: Mike Vrabel Needed Just One Season to Make Good on Lofty Goals He Set for Patriots
“This season is far from being over,” he continued. “We can celebrate this, and enjoy this. It’s far from being over. So congratulations. All the credit goes to you guys.”
The Patriots will close out the 2025 season this coming Sunday, at home, as they welcome the Dolphins to Gillette Stadium for a 4:25 p.m. ET kick off.