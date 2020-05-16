Ranking Top Running Backs in AFC East in 2020

After a recent article which ranked the quarterbacks in the AFC East, we now focus our attention to the running backs in the division.

We have some fine candidates in Matt Breida and Jordan Howard from the Miami Dolphins, Devin Singletary and Zack Moss from the Buffalo Bills, Sony Michel and James White from the New England Patriots, and finally, Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore from the New York Jets.

Without further ado, lets rank the aforementioned running backs in the AFC East from worst to first.

8. Frank Gore

The old man keeps on chugging. It will be extremely interesting to see how the Jets use Gore. It seemed like every big carry he got in Buffalo made the crowd go wild as his age is almost an unforgettable fact when he carries the ball. In fact, he just turned 37 on the May 14, which brings him closer to Jim Thorpe's record as the oldest runningback in NFL history, which he set back in 1928 (40).

Gore finished last season with 599 rushing yards on 166 carries, averaging 3.6 yards per attempt, per Pro Football Reference. A year older and unlikely to see that many touches in New York would be two big factors in taking the under on 600 rushing yards this season. A total that will likely have him finishing last amongst the running backs on this list.

7. Zack Moss

Funny enough, Moss is like Gore in some ways and is replacing him after Gore switched from Buffalo to the Jets this offseason. Moss will likely be the second guy in that offense, taking much of Gore's old snaps and complimenting Singletary. Moss is more than capable of it too, as not only does he have a lot of really good tools to succeed at the next level, he is also a perfect fit in the Bills' scheme.

Watch out for Moss when playing Buffalo, as you will see a strong back who is nimble and light on his feet. He displays great fluidity, great balance, and can block and catch passes at a high level as well. Expect Moss to run a lot of inside zone and be dangerous when doing so. While he is only seventh right now due to his rookie status, he can very easily rise up the ranks as he provides a nice fall-back option to Singletary and compliments him well.

6. Sony Michel

It pains me to put Michel below Jordan Howard. However, it is really hard to put much confidence in Michel right now. Both running backs are guys that are only as good as the blocking in front of them. But even that was hard for Michel at times last year. Michel should be capable of a lot more than we have seen so far from him and injuries are likely a big part of it. Watching his college tape and comparing it to his rookie season, one would swear they are watching two different players. We are yet to see the explosive Michel we saw in college that made him worthy of a first round pick and drew comparisons to players like Alvin Kamara on NFL Network that very draft day.

Michel is very much a question mark to this point, and how much he has in him is largely unknown to anyone outside of the doctor's offices and the halls of the Patriots' front office. Michel could still very much surprise and breakout this season. His rookie year was good behind a fabulous blocking effort and last season was ugly for him, even when accounting for poor offensive line play. Year three will be a big indicator of where the 2018 first round pick stands moving forward.

5. Jordan Howard

As stated before, Howard gets what is blocked for him and he got the push over Michel for displaying just slightly better efficiency and not having glaring recurring knee issues moving forward. While way more optimism and hope surrounds Michel's future and makes it look brighter than Howard's, stats and history trump speculation and the unknown for now.

Howard will likely see a solid workload, especially at the beginning of Tua Tagovailoa's starting campaign (whenever that should begin). While Howard is an upgrade over last year's starters at runningback for Miami, he is more or less an average back who will do his job and find some success behind an improved Dolphins offensive line.

4. James White

White has been great for New England over the last few seasons and offers reliability that backs like Howard and Michel cannot. He provides a spark in the run game and has incredibly reliable hands in the passing game. While he is not an every-down back in any system, he fits the mold of the Kevin Faulk-type back that the Patriots and former franchise quarterback, Tom Brady, seem to covet. With Brady gone, White still remains one of the top pass-catching options on the team.

Coming off two strong seasons in a row but a dip in usage last season, it will be interesting to see not only how New England can utilize him more, but also how White can provide assurance for Jarrett Stidham and ease his transition into the league. White, in a contract year, will hopefully be utilized more often and more effectively this season. Do so and good things will happen for the Patriots.

3. Matt Breida

A great addition during the draft this season from the San Fransisco 49ers caused 49ers fans to scratch their heads a bit, wondering why they would trade their starting runningback to Miami just like that. Breida will likely be the starter on a Dolphins team that doesn't have the blocking that he had in San Fransisco, yet he should still find a good deal of success. Breida averaged 5.3 yards per attempt last season. His YPC average this year will almost undoubtably fall under that number, yet Breida provides solid vision and efficiency to a backfield that had Ryan Fitzpatrick as their leading rusher last year. The combo of Breida and Howard makes for the best in the division in 2020.

2. Devin Singletary

This might surprise some, as he hasn't received that many carries or recognition to begin his NFL career. However, Singletary's production on his carries are just absurd.

Yes, Singletary's 5.1 yards per carry is very reminiscent of the 5.7 yards per carry Mike Gillislee got in Buffalo, only to come to New England and New Orleans and struggle to make a roster. However, Singletary is not a Gillislee. He is far better and a second year in the league will demonstrate this very fact. Singletary was top five last season in almost every stat measuring explosiveness, yards before contact, and also stats regarding running backs getting more yards than just what is blocked. I view Singletary as a prime breakout candidate on an offense with a lot of support around him. He would be a great fantasy pickup if everyone in your league seems to forget about him.

1. Le'Veon Bell

The Jets' running backs are the bookends to this list. When I ranked the best quarterbacks in the division, I ranked Sam Darnold the number one quarterback in the AFC East, which may have surprised some. The reason both Bell and Darnold are ranked number one on these respective lists is because they truly are the best at their position, in the division, right now. However, as emphasized with Darnold, that is not glaringly obvious due to an outrageously bad situation that both players are dealing with in New Jersey.

The blocking was so bad for Bell last season that he was only expected to gain 3.6 yards per carry, which is last in the NFL, per Dave Latham of LWOS Patriots and Ben Baldwin of the Athletic. The next closest divisional player was Frank Gore at a number near the 4.0 mark. While Bell could have had a better season, his blocking was outrageously bad, along with the fact that the play-calling did not help either. We are talking about the best runningback in the division here, which more people would be able to universally agree on if the supporting cast improved for him.