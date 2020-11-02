New England Patriots' Week 8 Report Card

Another report card, another loss. The New England Patriots are now at four on the losing skid with a 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. One would think with the devastating fumble to end the game everything would be harsh and negative. However, it's strangely almost the contrary, as there are plenty of positives to actually draw from a loss that could have just about closed the blinds on this year's playoff hopes.

Let's take a look at the positives that can be drawn from this loss that will now drop the Patriots to 2-5.

Quarterback: C+

Cam Newton is seemingly toying with everyone at this point. How does one make up their mind and evaluate his play? After a shaky first half start, Newton buckled down in the second, looking more comfortable behind center, putting together his best performance since Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, that doesn't say a whole lot with his performance declining since that game.

Newton was still not good enough. Despite him looking better in an offense that appears to be changing some philosophies to put Newton in better favor with the playbook, he still lost the game. Newton had to play a good, turnover-free game. He did everything well until that quarterback run where the ball was stripped from his grasp, thus ending the game and potentially any sort of playoff hopes.

There is still reason to be positive about some slight improvements coming on the horizon for the Patriots' offense. This all stems from what looks like better Newton play on the horizon. In other words, Newton may not be enough to win big games down the stretch, or even steer ahead a .500 squad, however, the offense should be scoring more points as the season rolls on.

Running Back: B+

This group was solid and really led the way. Especially Damien Harris, who before the season everyone speculated could morph into the RB1 in this offense. We are now there with Harris. With his running being very impressive over the last few weeks, it is time to solidify Harris as the early-down back moving forward.

James White had a solid game, and as this offense continues to change it's philosophies and directions he could get more involved in the passing game. Also, Rex Burkhead proved again that he can be a phenomenal change-of-pace back in this offense. He picked up 3rd and longs on the ground as well.

Wide Receiver: B-

Going forward with this group, Jakobi Meyers has to get more meaningful playing time. Right now, Damiere Byrd and Meyers have been more impressive than N'Keal Harry and even Julian Edelman at times.

Meyers had six catches on 10 targets for 58 yards and a two-point conversion against the Bills. He was great for Newton and he has to be the starting slot receiver moving forward. Meyers was eating up space in the short to intermediate range, making strong catches. He stepped up when they needed another answer in the passing game.

Tight End: C

One tight end dressed up for this event. Ryan Izzo marched in as the only tight end with both Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene out on Sunday.

Overall, this was not Izzo's worst performance. He had some solid blocks and a couple decent catches.

This game was likely Izzo's best game of the season thus far. Whether he can keep it up moving forward is the question. More consistency with Izzo would be a great thing to see.

Offensive Line: B

The offensive line unit had a fine day today. They had some fun by going with some run-heavy sets. New England ran some power football at times today. Through some early trial and error, Josh McDaniels has figured out that running Harris behind this offensive line and Jakob Johnson lead-blocking generally leads to success.

The offensive line was asked to do what they do best. Those extra offensive lineman sets helped pave the way to 5.5 yards per carry for the rushing unit. Not too shabby for the offensive line, who also beat out Buffalo in yards per carry (5.0).

Defensive Line: D

This group cannot set the edge. It is something that has really been a struggle for this squad this season. It's likely the reason that Chase Winovich's snap count has been reduced. However, over the last two games, the ability to set the edge has been remarkably putrid, resulting in big running days for the Bills and the San Fransisco 49ers.

Winovich's snap reduction was a continued trend in Week 8. He played what was a season-low five snaps total. Keeping potentially your best pass-rusher, maybe even your best front seven player, off the field so frequently is such a head-scratching decision. Something that really needs to be evaluated.

Guys like Tashawn Bower are getting playing time over Winovich. This is likely with the intention to set the edge. Yet, the edge still isn't getting set. This personnel group is limited, even with Winovich on the field. They have to figure out a way to get their best front seven piece on the field more often.

Linebackers: C

It was great to watch Josh Uche get on the field and make some plays. Between him and Anfernee Jennings, these two rookies are expected to garner a good chunk of starting time moving forward. (Even though Jennings mysteriously didn't register a snap against Buffalo after registering 53 snaps last week).

Their increase in playing time moving forward could have to do with yet another poor performance from Ja'Whaun Bentley. Bentley has been picked on this year, as his game is severely limited. Bentley's play contributed to the C grade today for the linebackers, with Uche's performance picking it up a little.

Heading into Week 9, there is no reason for Bentley to be on the field over Uche or Jennings. Bentley was a liability all game long. At most, Bentley is an Elandon Roberts type player, with Jennings and Uche being the future of this linebacking core. Expect this unit to earn higher grades as Uche adjusts more to NFL playing time.

Secondary: B

The big headline going into this game was how exactly the secondary would perform without Stephon Gilmore. Specifically honing in on J.C. Jackson, who many have wondered if he can be a CB1. That question was answered on Sunday, and Jackson played a key role in earning a B grade for the secondary. Jackson is now sparking conversation as to whether he is the Patriots' best player this season.

As aforementioned, Jackson played well. It wasn't a prolific performance from him by any stretch, however, he made some nice plays against the division's top receiver in Stefon Diggs. Jackson even snagged an interception to tie for the league-lead with four interceptions in the first eight weeks of the season.

Overall, without nitpicking, after only allowing a few big plays here and there, this unit looked good. They held Josh Allen to only 154 passing yards and an interception. A good performance without Gilmore.

Special teams: A

Nick Folk has been solid as of late, with little to complain about from him. He nailed two field goals in Week 8, with a long of 43 yards.

Jake Bailey had four punts for an average of 43.3 yards per punt. His longest in the game eclipsed 64 yards.

Gunner Olszewski was fine in return duties and had a few nice jukes on a 15-yard punt return.

