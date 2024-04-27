Gut Reaction: Patriots Draft OT Caedan Wallace With 68th Overall Pick
With the 68th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have selected OT Caedan Wallace from Penn State.
When looking at Wallace as a prospect, he's a 24-year-old tackle who has gathered a ton of experience with the Nittany Lions. During his college career, he put together a strong 1,276 snaps at RT with 40 career starts, being one of only four in the draft class to collect over 1,000 total snaps.
Now that Drake Maye is the franchise quarterback to be, the Patriots have to do everything in their power to support his development and surround him with talented players. Wallace is a tested presence that can provide a ton of stability on the right side of the line or even the left if you ask New England GM Eliot Wolf.
"We feel like Caeden has the athleticism to play over on the left side," said Wolf. "Olu Fashanu was the reason why he played on the right [at Penn State]. He's a really smart and dedicated kid that we feel like can handle it."
New England's most glaring hole on the offensive line lies at the left tackle spot, one that is currently held down by former Pittsburgh Steelers and offseason addition OT Chukwuma Okorafor. He's in line to be the starter, but if Wallace can transition from his natural position, it could give the Patriots a much more balanced unit up front.
The selections of Maye, Wallace, and Ja'Lynn Polk throughout the first two days of the draft for New England have directly addressed the roster's most glaring holes and made for a notably successful outcome. Combine those picks with a trade down in the second round for the rights to a fourth, and it's safe to say this new era in New England is off to a pretty solid start.
As the draft progresses into the later rounds, expect the Patriots to continue addressing more needs down the depth chart. Look for an addition to the front seven, corner, or even another offensive lineman with their upcoming choices.
New England is scheduled to be back on the clock at pick 103 during the fourth round on Saturday.