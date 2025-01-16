Top Coaching Candidate Reveals Why He Passed on Patriots
The New England Patriots interviewed a few quality coaching candidates as they looked to find their new head coach. However, they were unable to get an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn despite requesting one with him.
Glenn decided to pass on interviewing with the Patriots, which was a major surprise.
It did not take long for New England to land their new head coach. Robert Kraft has made Mike Vrabel the Patriots' new head coach and there is a lot of excitement surrounding the situation.
Even though Glenn didn't interview and New England has moved on to hire a coach, there have been questions about why the Lions' coordinator didn't want to throw his name into the hat as a candidate.
Now, Glenn has spoken out and revealed his reasoning.
“I’ve never felt anything against that organization,” Glenn said. “It just wasn’t the best situation for me.”
Truthfully, that likely isn't his full truth about the situation. Glenn opted not to accept an interview with the Patriots for a reason and it seems like it had to be more than just not being the "best situation."
New England has received a lot of criticism for the way that they fired Jerod Mayo and how they handled their coaching search. Most felt that the interviews the Patriots did with other candidates were not fully honest, as Vrabel had already been clearly named the favorite.
However, no one can truly answer that question other than Kraft.
All of that being said, things didn't work out for New England to interview Glenn. He didn't view the Patriots as a fit and that is perfectly fine. Glenn is widely expected to land a head coaching gig this offseason.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up landing. But, the team could not be happier with Vrabel being the new head coach and Glenn passing on the interview didn't have any kind of negative effect on either party.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!