The Most Underrated Move The Patriots Made In Free Agency So Far

The New England Patriots have made plenty of changes at the start of the new league year this week. Whether it's letting two of last season's starters (K'Lavon Chaisson, Jaylinn Hawkins) walk in free agency, bring in a new fullback (Reggie Gilliam) or re-sign backup quarterback Tommy DeVito on a two-year contract, they've done plenty of remodeling.

No one move is as critical as the signing of their newest starting safety -- former All-Pro Kevin Byard, who spent six seasons with head coach Mike Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023.

Byard inked a one-year, $9 million contract with the Patriots this week to replace Hawkins as a starter. The NFL's interceptions leader from a year ago can help the defense continue to grow after a successful 2025 season.

It was either between the Patriots or returning to the Chicago Bears for Byard in free agency. Ultimately, his loyalty to his former coach won out.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) talk before they take on the Chiefs at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

"First and foremost, I think the pedigree that he comes in with, you know, obviously winning a bunch of Super Bowls here, especially when he’s in Tennessee, like that’s the first thing that kind of already gives him credibility in what he’s saying because obviously ... he knows how to get it done, he knows what it takes," Byard told reporters at his introductory press conference at Gillette Stadium. "He knows what it looks like so it’s very easy to buy in, in that aspect. But it’s also being a leader, and also being very personable."

Byard Wanted To Be A Patriot

Byard, 32, said he wanted to be part of a championship-level defense, something that New England showed off under Vrabel. His ability to create turnover-worthy plays (his seven interceptions were three more than Hawkins' team-leading four) can help spark game-changing plays defensively.

The Patriots' secondary will look a tad different from a season ago. Hawkins signed a two-year deal worth $10 million with the Baltimore Ravens and cornerback Alex Austin joined the Miami Dolphins after not receiving a restricted free agent tender by the Patriots. With changes on the horizon, Byard -- a team captain in Chicago -- has the veteran savviness to lead this group.

"This defense has a lot of great pieces so I just want to be somebody that’s gonna add on to it," he said, "and just bring everything that I have, that I’ve learned over the years and try to just serve this group as best as I can."

