Analyst: Patriots Biggest Loser of Stefon Diggs Signing
The New England Patriots finally made a huge addition to their receiving corps last week, signing Stefon Diggs to a three-year deal.
The Patriots had the worst group of wide receivers in the NFL this past season, so Diggs will certainly give the team a much-needed boost.
However, the acquisition of Diggs may be bad news for other New England wide outs who were hoping for significant playing time in 2025, and Sara Marshall of Musket Fire has identified one player in particular who may be in trouble: Kendrick Bourne.
"Besides the younger players, there is an increasing chance that a guy like Kendrick Bourne might be dealt the toughest hand and will have to work harder to keep his job, despite being the most experienced player of the group," Marshall wrote.
Bourne missed the first four games of 2024 while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered the year prior. He played in 12 contests overall this past season, logging 28 catches for 305 yards and a touchdown in what was a very disappointing campaign for him.
The 29-year-old actually signed a three-year extension with the Pats last offseason, but now, the Patriots may be regretting that deal.
Bourne initially joined New England in 2021 and had a very solid debut campaign in Foxborough, hauling in 55 receptions for 800 yards and five scores. He then took a major step back in 2022 before tearing his ACL midway through the 2023 season.
The Eastern Washington product spent the first four years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, with his best campaign in San Francisco coming in 2020 when he snared 49 balls for 667 yards while reaching the end zone twice.
We'll see if Bourne can actually rebound and become a more significant part of the Pats' passing attack in 2025.
