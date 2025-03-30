Analyst Rips PFF for Questionable Patriots Prediction
The New England Patriots have a huge need along their offensive line heading into the NFL Draft, which is why some feel they may actually take LSU Tigers left tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall selection.
However, Josh Liskiewitz of Pro Football Focus actually has the Patriots selecting Missouri Tigers tackle Armand Membou, and while Membou put forth a terrific showing at the Scouting Combine and is rising on some draft boards, there is one major issue concerning the lineman that will likely prevent New England from strongly considering him at No. 4.
Michael DeVito of Musket Fire outlined it perfectly.
"The Patriots' critical need is at left tackle, a unique position," DeVito wrote. "Membou is a right tackle, not a left tackle by trade, and isn't likely to become one because of that aforementioned 'length' issue, the same one that's been dogging the best left tackle in the draft, LSU's Will Campbell. PFF got it wrong."
The Pats actually signed a right tackle in free agency, adding Morgan Moses on a three-year deal, so DeVito is right: it really wouldn't make much sense for the Patriots to take Membou.
All things considered, taking Campbell at No. 4 may actually be the best course of action for New England. It wouldn't be the flashiest pick, especially with one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter surely on the board, but the Pats desperately need to get some protection for Drake Maye.
While Campbell's short arms have been an issue, he is still the best tackle in this year's draft class, and the Patriots should, at the very least, strongly consider taking him with their first-round selection.
Of course, New England also badly needs another wide receiver even after signing Stefon Diggs, so what the Pats do in a few weeks is anyone's guess.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!