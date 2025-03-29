Insider Believes Patriots Could Throw Curveball With Top Pick
The New England Patriots own the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft, and while there are a variety of directions in which they can proceed, there are generally a few players to whom they have been linked.
The general consensus is that the Patriots will take one of Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter or Will Campbell at No. 4, with an outside shot of either Ashton Jeanty or Tetairoa McMillan.
But Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has revealed a potential option for New England that would be an outright stunner: Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker.
"But the one I can’t get out of my head for them, and I said it on the radio a few weeks ago, is Georgia edge/linebacker/general menace Jalon Walker," Breer wrote. "There’s so much a defensive coach can do with him. He’s a playmaker. My guess is [Mike] Vrabel would love him, and would probably have a good vision for him in his defense."
Walker is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 60 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and a couple of fumble recoveries.
The 21-year-old has certainly climbed draft boards over the last several weeks, with some even going as far to say that he could ultimately represent a better prospect than Carter.
Here's the thing, though: the Pats have so many other needs that Walker would end up being a rather odd selection for them. The Patriots did finish last in the NFL in sacks this past season, but they've added Harold Landry and Milton Williams in free agency.
New England has such a gaping hole along its offensive line and such a dire need for more weapons (even after signing Stefon Diggs) that rolling with a pass rusher is probably not the best way to go.
Then again, the Pats are rumored to be very intrigued by Carter, so we'll see what happens.
