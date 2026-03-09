Patriots Tender FB Before Start of Free Agency

The New England Patriots will bring back a member of their offensive unit for 2026.

According to multiple reports, including the Boston Globe’s Christopher Price, the Patriots are retaining fullback/tight end Jack Westover on an exclusive rights free agent contract. Westover will remain with the franchise for 2026, the third year he’ll be with the Patriots.

Westover was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks out of Washington. After being released by the Seahawks in 2024, Westover latched onto the Patriots practice squad as a backup tight end.

This past year, the 27-year-old Westover switched positions, moving from tight end to fullback after the season-ending injury of rookie Brock Lampe. He made the roster and played in all 21 games last season (17 regular season, four postseason).

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots tight end Jack Westover (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Westover played 246 total snaps on offense in 2025, along with 191 on the special teams units. While there was some growing pains at the position switch, he continued to improve throughout the year. He caught two passes, the first two of his young career, as well.

Westover is the first player the Patriots offered a contract tender to this offseason, reportedly declining three others in the last week (offensive tackle Yasir Durant, defensive tackle Isaiah Iton, cornerback Alex Austin).

Patriots Got Valuable Snaps Out Of Westover

"Yeah, I think he's, one, worked hard. I think he's taken ownership of that spot and continued to improve,” head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier in the season on Westover’s position change. "They normally are never – when you get a diagram, it's like, 'OK, go block this guy.' And then when the ball's snapped, it never really looks like that. So, he's done a good job of trying to navigate through some traffic, and create some lanes and some space for us.”

Exclusive rights free agent contracts are offered to players on an expiring deal with under three accrued seasons at the NFL level. These are typically one-year contracts worth the league minimum.

Lampe is expected to return to the 90-man roster this upcoming season, opening up the door for either a fullback competition or for Westover to move back to tight end. Starter Hunter Henry will remain atop the depth chart, but with little depth behind him (CJ Dippre, Marshall Lang), Westover could add an element in the passing game if needed.

