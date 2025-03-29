Former Patriots DT Throws Shade After Team's Surprising Move
The New England Patriots surprisingly decided to part ways with Ja'Whaun Bentley on Friday, releasing the veteran linebacker after a seven-year run in Foxborough.
The Patriots' decision to cut Bentley certainly raised some hairs with one of their former players, as New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux made his thoughts very clear on social media.
The Pats traded Godchaux to the Saints for a seventh-round draft pick earlier this offseason, so obviously, there are some hard feelings there.
Of course, it works both ways.
While there is no loyalty between front offices and players, the same applies vice versa. It's a business, and sometimes, players and teams have to do what they feel is best for themselves.
For what it's worth, Bentley does not seem too broken up over the move, as he took to social media to thank New England following his release.
Bentley played in just two games this past season before suffering a torn pectoral muscle that knocked him out for the remainder of the year.
The 28-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Purdue, was originally selected by the Pats in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
He became a full-time starter for the Patriots in his third season, and by Year 4, he had developed into a critical part of their defense, registering 109 tackles in 16 games.
Bentley's best year in New England, however, came in 2022, when he racked up 125 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.
However, with Mike Vrabel now coaching the Pats, a changing of the guard has occurred in the team's linebacking corps, as Vrabel clearly wants to get lighter and quicker at the position.
As a result, Bentley was a casualty, and while that may rub some people the wrong way, it's unfortunately how the game works.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!