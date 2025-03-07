Analyst Reveals Patriots Perfect Free Agent Match
The New England Patriots have more cap room than any other team in the NFL, so they can definitely fling come cash around in free agency.
The Patriots also probably have the worst roster in football, so it will be difficult for New England to rectify all of its issues in the coming weeks.
However, New England has glaring holes along its offensive line, so it should probably do whatever it can to address that issue on the open market.
While two of the top offensive linemen in Trey Smith and Alaric Jackson are now off the board, there are still a few names the Pats should strongly consider, and Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus has identified who he feels is a "perfect" match for them: tackle Cam Robinson.
"Although Robinson posted only a 67.2 PFF pass-blocking grade with the Jaguars and Vikings last year, he’s been one of the better pass-protecting tackles in football over the past few seasons," Locker wrote. "Since 2021, his 77.0 PFF pass-blocking grade ranks 13th among qualified tackles. That would assuredly boost a unit whose tackles combined for a lowly 50.9 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024."
Robinson isn't an elite player, as he has never made a Pro Bowl, nor has he earned any All-Pro selections, but he is solid, and he is certainly better than anything the Patriots have had to offer in the trenches recently.
The 29-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Alabama, was originally selected by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He spent the first seven-and-a-half years of his career with the Jaguars before being traded to the Vikings at the deadline this past season.
Robinson will probably be costly, but he would represent a worthwhile addition for New England.
