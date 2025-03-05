Patriots Linked to Dynamic Partner for Christian Gonzalez
The New England Patriots boast one of the NFL's best young cornerbacks in Christian Gonzalez, but opposite him, they have major questions.
Veteran Jonathan Jones is likely departing via free agency, and the Patriots don't really have any enticing options otherwise.
That's why New England should probably utilize some of its $128 million in cap room to sign a cornerback, and luckily, there will be plenty of good ones available on the open market.
Perhaps the most intriguing name is Minnesota Vikings star Byron Murphy, who has somehow flown under the radar in spite of racking up 81 tackles, six interceptions and 14 passes defended en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance this past season.
The Vikings opted not to franchise tag Murphy, which means that the 27-year-old wll be hitting free agency this month. Sean T. McGuire of NESN feels that the Pats should pursue him.
"The 2019 second-round pick is projected to receive a deal in the neighborhood of four years and $88 million ($22 million AAV)," McGuire wrote. "Cornerbacks are expensive, but Murphy would give the Patriots a strong complement to Christian Gonzalez."
That may sound like a whole lot of money, but Murphy may very well be the best cornerback in a free-agent class that also includes Charvarius Ward and D.J. Reed. So, yeah: he's really good.
Murphy, who played his collegiate football at Washington, played his first four NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before signing with Minnesota in 2023.
He was a solid player throughout his tenure in Arizona, but he has definitely taken another step during his time with the Vikings.
Another benefit to Murphy over talents like Ward and Reed is that he is younger than both players. He won't turn 28 until next January, meaning that he has plenty left in the tank.
