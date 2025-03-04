Report: Patriots Made Stunning Trade Call for Eagles Superstar
The New England Patriots will be searching far and wide for wide receiver help this offseason and will be exploring every avenue to try and find answers.
That includes potentially swinging a blockbuster trade, and apparently, the Patriots have already tried doing just that.
Matthew Berry of NBC Sports has revealed that New England called the Philadelphia Eagles about a trade for star receiver A.J. Brown.
“I heard they are knocking on all doors, seeing what they can possibly trade for, and one person told me they heard the Patriots called Philly asking if A.J. Brown was available," Berry wrote. "Shrug emoji on if that’s true, or what Philly’s answer was, but this much seems certain: New England will aggressively try to upgrade its wide receiver room this offseason.”
It seems hard to imagine that the Eagles would trade Brown. They just extended him last offseason, and they won a Super Bowl with him last month.
There was some speculation that Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts did not get along, but even if that's true, it didn't seem to affect Philadelphia this past season.
Brown hauled in 67 receptions for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games in 2024, earning himself his third straight Second-Team All-Pro selection.
The 27-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Ole Miss, was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Brown spent the first three years of his career with the Titans before being traded to the Eagles in 2022. He has posted five 1,000-yard campaigns in six seasons and has made three Pro Bowl appearances. He eclipsed 1,400 yards in each of his first two campaigns in Philly.
The Starkville, Ms. native would surely be costly, but the Pats may be willing to break the bank for him if it comes to it.
