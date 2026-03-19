Signing Reggie Gilliam Puts Writing on the Wall for This Patriots Veteran

The New England Patriots signing of former Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam not only raised some eyebrows throughout the NFL landscape, it may have put a Pats player [or two] on notice.

By inking the six-year veteran to a three-year deal worth up to $12 million, with $6 million fully guaranteed, the Patriots are clearly sending a message that the fullback position will play a notable role in their offensive game plan this season. Given their financial investment in his services, it is a same assumption to say that Gilliam will likely become New England’s full-time answer at the position.

Conversely, the roles of fullback-tight end hybrids such as Jack Westover and Brock Lampe have now become a bit murky.

Seemingly back by popular demand, the fullback has been enjoying a positional renaissance in the NFL over the past few seasons. With more teams utilizing heavy personnel looks, using a combination of fullback and tight ends is rapidly becoming an offensive staple for several teams — including the Patriots.

In New England, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has both admired and utilized the position to its fullest (pun intended) throughout his entire quarter-century coaching tenure in the NFL. In fact, McDaniels’ success using fullbacks during his time in New England may have provided a blueprint for the position’s comeback.

Is the End Near for Jack Westover or Brock Lampe in New England?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Jack Westover (37) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Pats’ fullback role was most often played in by Westover in 2025 — who suited up for 17 games and made two starts. He was originally signed by Seattle as a rookie free agent out of Washington in May 2024. The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder, was released by Seattle in Aug. of that same year, before soon thereafter signing with the Patriots’ practice squad. Westover was elevated to the active roster for New England's Week 12 game against the Miami Dolphins. He was signed to the club in Jan. 2025. During his two seasons in New England, he has aligned on 246 snaps on offense and 191 on special teams.

During the 2025 off-season, Westover changed positions from a primarily blocking tight end to fullback and made the Patriots' 53-man roster as a fullback. As a result of his solid play throughout the season, he was tendered by the Patriots for 2026 as an exclusive rights free agent. He is now slotted for a non-guaranteed salary of $1.075 million under the tender, per Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan.

While his deal alone far from guarantees his spot on this season’s roster, Westover will also be competing with another promising young Patriot to remain with the either the team or the practice squad. After all, the 26-year-old only began playing fullback as a replacement for rookie Brock Lampe, who was slated to be the Patriots' full-timer at the position prior to suffering a season-ending injury.

Though he is considered a true fullback, Lampe’s ability to move around the field allows him to line up as an H-back, a fullback, or as an option in the slot or the perimeter. During his time at Northern Illinois, he frequently demonstrated the skill to run with power after the catch. As such, he played in 47 consecutive games at fullback from 2021-24 for the Huskies. Despite being used primarily used as a blocker, the 6-foot-1, 252-pounder compiled 18 receptions for 216 yards and a touchdown and 20 carries for 66 yards and two scores.

Having aligned with the team’s top offensive units during OTAs and minicamp, Lampe should be considered more than a dark-horse candidate to earn a spot on the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster this season. At the very least, he should challenge Westover for a potential slot on New England’s scout team.

Return of the Back … Fullback, that is.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) carries the ball defended by New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While Gilliam is poised to become the first full-time fullback in New England’s lineup since Johnson’s departure in 2022, his contributions will likely be different from those of his predecessors. At 6-foot, 244 pounds, the 28-year-old brings a different skill set to the table. Accordingly, he will likely be used as a movement piece — a player capable of creating some movement before the snap, going laterally, that then could transition into getting into the line of scrimmage.

In that regard, McDaniels would be wise to take a page out of the Bills’ playbook when utilizing his new fullback. Last season, Pro Football Focus estimated that Gilliam was employed as a run blocker on 189 snaps, which was the sixth-highest total among all fullbacks and halfbacks, and PFF graded him the eighth-best back in the league performing that duty.

Conversely, New England’s run game was one of the least efficient in football last season. Having run 21 personnel at the fourth-highest rate in football, the Patriots were almost assured to seek additional help for their run-blocking unit. Gilliam clearly fits that bill, having played a significant role in blocking for the No. 1-ranked rushing attack, led by Bills running back James Cook.

As an offensive weapon, Gilliam’s contributions are likely to be limited. However, it should be noted that he has caught three passes over the last three seasons, and does possess the skill set to be a situational receiver. Lastly, Gilliam should continue to serve as a four-unit special teamer, as has been the case throughout his tenure in western New York.

No matter the role he is called upon to play in a given moment, Gilliam is bringing the fullback swagger back to New England — and it should mean a notable rise in security and productivity for a running game in desperate need of both.

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