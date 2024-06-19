DeMario Douglas Reveals His Biggest Mentor Since Joining Patriots
After a successful and record-breaking rookie season for New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas, the second-year pass catcher will enter 2024 with an opportunity to put the league on notice once again.
Douglas entered the fold for the Patriots last year as a sixth-round receiver and made a strong impact on the offense extremely early. He set the team's highest rookie reception record during the Bill Belichick era at 49 catches in 14 games, and will likely be in line for even more targets this coming season.
As a 5-foot-8, late-round receiver selection, it may come as a bit of a surprise to see Douglas cementing himself as a top option at receiver in New England, but he's done all the right steps in his short time with the team to merit that consideration.
Thankfully, the 23-year-old has also been surrounded by some key veterans to help guide him through the developing process in the NFL, one of which he credited in a recent interview.
During an appearance on Rich in Real Life with Jessica Hurley, Douglas dove into a bit of what he's gotten from some of the veteran voices in the locker room, singling out Kendrick Bourne and his stellar leadership ability:
"I've got good veterans, for sure... [Kendrick Bourne] is a great leader. He's different. You can't bring him down no matter what you say. He's really in the Bible, he's really locked in. He grew up like us, and I feel like he had his story bring him to God. What he's doing with life is amazing. It's different.- DeMario Douglas
Bourne has stuck as a mainstay on the Patriots roster across the past three seasons, and also seems to have a significant pull within the locker room as well.
Recent production on the field for Bourne has remained a bit of a roller coaster-- which can be attributed a collection of different reasons-- but a ton of optimism remains on the 29-year-old's prospects for the year to come.
Bourne's impactful veteran voice is not just an underrated aspect to have in the wide receiver room. He brings a composed and experienced presence that could be extremely necessary as the team continues to retool that position group.
New pass catchers such as Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker will join aboard for this coming season, and the hope will be that Bourne can also help them traverse through the early stages of their rookie season.
It's safe to say that this Patriots offensive unit is trending on the way up.
