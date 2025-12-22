Patriots' Stefon Diggs Unlocks Lucrative Contract Incentive

The New England Patriots' top wideout just got a little bit richer on Sunday Night Football.

Stefon Diggs -- who entered the Week 16 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens needing three catches to unlock a contract incentive -- caught his third pass of the game to get to 70 receptions this season, earning him an extra $500,000.

It was a fast start for Diggs. His first catch of the game was a 26-yarder where he jumped up to grab a contested pass over Alohi Gilman. He was later escorted off the field to be checked out for an upper-body injury after rotating his right arm/shoulder. In the second quarter, he toasted Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey for a long catch and run.

Diggs' contract has been one of the smartest deals given by the Patriots' new front office regime in recent memory. Back in April, the free agent coming off a torn ACL inked a three-year deal worth $63.5 million with $22.6 million guaranteed. As part of the deal, Diggs also signed the dotted line on a $12 million signing bonus. In his first season with New England, he has lived up to the high price tag.

Stefon Diggs' Direct Deposit Is About To Hit After This Week

Entering the team's primetime matchup in Baltimore, Diggs led the Patriots in targets (83), receptions (67), receiving yards (731), and was tied for third on the team with three touchdowns -- behind tight end Hunter Henry and fellow wideout Kayshon Boutte. Though his snaps as of late haven't been at sky-high levels, his ability to add trust on third and fourth downs has unlocked another ability in the otherworldly passing game for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Nope," Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said this week when asked if there was a reason for limited snaps for Diggs. "There’s a lot of guys that got fewer snaps on Sunday because we didn’t earn enough snaps in the game. And so we look at it, Stef’s done a great job. And so whether it’s Stef or TreVeyon (Henderson), who played in the 20s on Sunday. I’d love for TreVeyon to play in the 50s. But when you only have 50 plays, it’s hard for us to establish that volume for any one player."

Diggs' production against the Bills in Week 15 was limited, but when asked about it, he's taken a mature approach to his up-and-down playing time with New England.

"For real, like, just trying to get used to it," Diggs said. "I mean, it kind of was the same kind of in the beginning of the year, too. I just try to take advantage of the opportunities I do get. And when I am out there, be a vessel. Be a positive force, rather than being any other way.

