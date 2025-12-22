Patriots' Stefon Diggs Explains Medical Tent Escape

For a brief moment, it looked like it would be a bad start to the New England Patriots' primetime game against the Baltimore Ravens. After making his first catch of the night, Stefon Diggs got up from the ground and starting rotating his right arm/shoulder.

The Patriots' medical staff, as well as head coach Mike Vrabel, came out to the field to look at Diggs.

Later in the first half, a report from NBC's Melissa Stark shined some light on the wide receiver's trip to the blue medical tent.

"They had to force him into the medical tent. They had to physically restrain him to keep him in there and he eventually escaped out the back," she said. "He's been hyping up the entire offense, his leadership is fully on display, very vocal and energetic with Maye, doing everything he can to make sure that they are on the same page."

When asked about it postgame, Diggs explained.

"They said I had a concussion, but I never even touched my head, never even laid on the ground," Diggs said. "They monitored me for a concussion, and I said I never had a concussion. I was touching my shoulder, so how did they think it was my head? I was fighting with them to get back out there. It was the first drive, and I wanted to get out there and make plays for my team."

You Can't Stop Me From Being Out On The Field

When he did eventually get back on the field, his injury didn't seem to have any impact. The veteran pass catcher caught nine passes — including a major conversion on fourth down late in the game — for a team-high 138 yards.

"We had a little stall, so I was like, ‘Damn, I’m supposed to be out there,'" Diggs continued. "I feel like I let the team down if I’m not out there. I apologized to them afterwards, but you can’t stop me from being out on the field.”

The Patriots avoided an injury scare with Diggs, but weren't able to fully avoid it with everyone. A number of players, including TreVeyon Henderson, Joshua Farmer and Khyiris Tonga, were all ruled out. Because Diggs was able to stay in the game, he was a key contributor in the Patriots' first playoff clinching win since 2021.

"People have no idea what you know he means to this team," Drake Maye said postgame. "He’s a leader. He’s been great in the locker room. He wants the football in his hand … he just keeps showing up and making plays, and he’s doing it at a really high level. He’s just bouncing back and vocal, and he’s awesome to play with."

