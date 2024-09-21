Drake Maye Describes First Emotions of Patriots Debut
The New England Patriots decided to throw rookie quarterback Drake Maye onto the field for their final drive of Thursday night's disappointing 24-3 loss against the New York Jets.
Maye ended up completing completing four of his eight passes for 22 yards. He also picked up 12 yards on the ground.
On a more concerning note, he was sacked two times and hurried many more during his lone drive of the game.
Following his debut, Maye spoke out and described the first emotions of his NFL debut. He was nervous stepping onto the field.
“Felt a little nervous running out there.”
No one could blame him for being nervous. Not only was it his first action in the NFL, he was also under constant pressure. Every time he dropped back it seemed like the Jets were after him.
That alone is one of the main reasons why the Patriots are likley not throwing him out on the field already. Many young quarterbacks are placed into the starting lineup too quickly and they get rattled from being sacked or rushed too much. Letting Maye learn and adjust to the NFL game from the sideline is a very wise strategy.
Even though he isn't starting yet, many believe that he will be the starter at some point this season. Until then, Jacoby Brissett will keep manning the position.
Jerod Mayo and company will likely try to get Maye some action when it makes sense. Just like they did on Thursday, they're going to give him some chances to play occasionally.
However, they're not going to force him onto the field. They are also giving him reps in practice, which will help him continue developing as well.
It will be interesting to see how New England opts to handle the quarterback situation throughout the rest of the season.
Brissett will be the starter in Week 4, but it does seem like Maye could be pushing him for playing time already.