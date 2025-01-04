Insider Expects Patriots to Fire Jerod Mayo, Others
The New England Patriots have a huge decision to make to begin the upcoming NFL offseason. Jerod Mayo's future will be the first big decision that the franchise has to make.
All season long, there have been questions about what the Patriots could choose to do. Many fans would like to see the team move on from him. A very small portion would like to see him get one more chance.
With that being said, no one knows what direction the team is going to choose to head in.
One NFL insider has made his prediction about what New England will do. Most fans are going to love what they hear.
Mike Girardi of the Boston Sports Journal has predicted that the Patriots will fire Mayo and that they won't stop there. He expects massive changes to be made to the New England coaching staff.
“My feeling is that they are going to blow out the coaching staff,” Girardi said. “I would say that they’ll probably linger on it a little bit … because they’ll show some respect to Jerod, and let Jerod try to make his one last case, or make it look like they gave him an opportunity to make his one last case.”
Mayo simply has not looked the part of a head coach. The team has looked unprepared on the field and he has made some very questionable decisions off of it.
When speaking the process, Mayo has thrown other people under the bus on multiple occasions. Those simply are not ways to win over the fans or the respect of the players.
While some of the players have come out in support of Mayo, the fact of the matter is thta the first-year head coach has done absolutely nothing to prove that he can lead a winning football team.
Moving on from Mayo and pursuing a candidate like Mike Vrabel could speed up the process to getting back to playoff contention. Robert Kraft is tired of losing and if making a head coaching change can turn the franchise around he will do it.
Only time will tell, but Mayo is far from safe heading into the offseason.
At the end of the day, the Patriots have not looked good under Mayo. They may or may not make a change, but it should be a very serious consideration.
