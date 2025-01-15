Former Patriots QB Dishes Strong Opinion on Mike Vrabel
The New England Patriots have officially brought on Mike Vrabel to be their new head coach. He was the clear-cut favorite from the beginning of the search and the two sides were able to work out the details to get a deal done.
Now, the real work has begun for Vrabel. He will be working to help get the proud franchise back on track after an absolutely horrible 2024 season.
Robert Kraft received a lot of criticism for firing Jerod Mayo after just one season. The way that he conducted his head coaching search received a lot of scrutiny as well. However, he got the guy that he feels can lead the Patriots back to contention.
Since the move became official, many have spoken out with their opinions about Vrabel.
One of the latest to speak out about New England's new head coach is former starting quarterback Matt Cassel.
During a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston's "Patriots Talk Podcast," Cassel revealed his opinion on the move and it's very clear that he's a fan of it.
“He’s a guy that’s not going to hold any punches. He doesn’t care about your feelings. He’s going to get it right,” Cassel said. “And so that will be an interesting dynamic to see how it all goes with Eliot Wolf and everybody else in that organization, because he will be the clear, defined leader."
"And I don’t think that he takes this job unless that was expressed to him that he’s going to have most of the control over this roster, over big decisions being made. That’s really, I feel, the only way this works.”
Vrabel is a great football mind. Having him involved in roster decisions would be a very wise decision from the Patriots' front office.
Having a head coach and general manager who are working together with the same goal in mind is always good business as well.
All of that being said, the move has been made and now New England will head into the offseason with plenty of work to do. They need to upgrade the roster and they have a lot of money and good draft picks to do that with.
Hopefully, Vrabel and Eliot Wolf are able to come together and get the team jumpstarted in 2025. They may not be a playoff team, but they should look much better than they did this year.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!